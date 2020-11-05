Drop off

An Athens County residents drops off voting paperwork in the drive-by drop box set up on Court Street in front of the Elections Office.

 By Heather Willard/Messenger Assistant Editor

1. Athens votes absentee. Over half of Athens County register voters chose to vote absentee this year. In total 15,800 voters voted via absentee ballot. This record was due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend was seen throughout the state and nation.

2. A close race. At the time of printing, the Presidential race still has not been called. Due to the influx of absentee ballots, it is currently unknown when full results will be given.

3. A septuagenarian presidency. No matter who ends up being declared the winner, the United States will see its oldest president ever. Trump is 74 years old and Biden will turn 78 prior to Inauguration Day in January.


