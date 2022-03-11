1.) Three new COVID deaths
Athens County reported another three deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 138.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19 and may be scheduled through the Ohio Department of Health website.
2.) Spring forward
It’s almost time to change the clocks and spring forward!
Daylight saving time in 2022 begins this Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m. —when the time will skip ahead an hour, to 3 a.m.
3.) This day in history
On March 12, 1993, Janet Reno was sworn in as the first woman U.S. Attorney General.
