HappyNewYear

Happy New Year! That’s the message painted on the big window at the ReUse Industries store on Columbus Road in Athens. With his artistic abilities, ReUse employee Sean King got the job to paint the festive notice.

1. Happy New Year! Tonight 2020 officially comes to a close. It’s been an unbelievable year and I think we can all safely say that we are looking forward to better things in 2021. Please remember to celebrate safely.

2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 3,072 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 475 known active cases and 2,588 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 690,748 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 8,855 deaths.

3. Auld Lang Syne. The most traditional song played and sung when midnight strikes on New Years Eve is “Auld Lang Syne.” The lyrics come from the poem of the same name by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788. Auld Lang Syne translated roughly means “old long since.” The folk song about old times and friends is now a traditional way to say goodbye to the old year and welcome in the new.


