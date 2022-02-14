1.) Joe Burrow fund tops $1.6M
In only a few weeks, the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund grew from $1.3 million to over $1.6 million amid excitement about the Super Bowl.
The fund is operated by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and benefits the Athens County Food Pantry. The fund’s $1.6 million is invested to sustainably support the pantry with more than $50,000 annually.
Donations for the fund have come from far and wide, with many businesses donating a portion of proceeds to the fund, and fans of all ages getting creative to raise money.
Nine-year-old Auggie Scribner and his brother Abe raised money by making and selling buttons, while Wyoming (Ohio) City Schools held a fundraiser in which students and staff members purchased $1 pieces of tape to stick their principals to the wall.
The Bengals may have lost the Super Bowl, but the growth of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund is a win for southeast Ohio.
2.) Veggie van reopening
The “veggie van” operated by Community Food Initiatives will reopen across from the Coolville Public Library beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The van offers fresh, local produce to the community every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The veggie van is donation based.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 15, 1978, Leon Sprinks defeated Muhammad Ali to become the heavyweight boxing champion of the world.
