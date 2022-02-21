1.) Jay Edwards forum
The public is invited to join a webinar conversation with Ohio State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and the League of Women Voters of Athens County today, Tuesday, Feb. 22, beginning at 7 p.m.
Edwards will share his legislative priorities, views on current policy issues, and address other topics submitted by the public.
The event will be streamed live on the league’s Facebook page, with an option to participate via Zoom as well. The event will remain available to view online afterward.
2.) Black History Month events
On Thursday, Feb. 24, two free events will take place in Athens at 7 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month.
The Athens Public Library will host a presentation on “Jazz Legends of Ohio,” led by guest speaker Dr. Art Cromwell, retired professor of media studies and jazz aficionado extraordinaire.
Meanwhile, the Athena Cinema will host a screening and discussion of “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test required for entry. The film draws a timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the present day.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 22, 1989, DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince (Jeff Townes and Will Smith) became the winners of the inaugural best rap performance Grammy.
However, Townes and Smith did not pick up their award, instead choosing to boycott the event with other artists after it was announced that the award show would not televise its first rap performance award.
Smith called the decision a “slap in the face” while Townes described the Grammy committee as mainly “60-year-old white men that didn’t understand this brand new genre,” according to The New York Times.
