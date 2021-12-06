1.) Another COVID death
Athens County reported another new COVID death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 97.
Vaccinations remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Appointments for initial vaccinations as well as booster shots may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Comet Leonard
The brightest comet of 2021 is currently visible in the early morning sky.
Comet Leonard, discovered earlier this year by Astronomer Gregory Leonard, will remain visible in the sky before sunrise for the next few days, appearing between the handle of the Big Dipper and the star Arcturus, according to NASA. The comet may be visible with the naked eye, although the brightness and visibility of comets is difficult to predict, and viewers may need binoculars to spot it.
As the comet approaches its closest point to earth, which it will reach around Dec. 12, the comet will appear closer to the horizon — making it brighter but more challenging to observe. Beginning Dec. 14, the comet will switch to being an evening object, visible for just a brief time after sunset.
The comet will gradually fade as it passes away from earth and ultimately exits the solar system — making this the last chance human beings will have to observe the comet. The comet last passed through earth's night sky around 75,000 to 80,000 years ago.
3.) Pearl Harbor anniversary
The attack on Pearl Harbor occurred 80 years ago today, on Dec. 7, 1941.
Japan launched a surprise military strike on the naval base, located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, prompting the United States to enter World War II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.