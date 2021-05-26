1.) Athens City Pool to reopen
The Athens City Pool is set to open Saturday May 29th. The pool will open at 35% capacity and there will be two sessions for open swim (12-3pm and 4-7pm). Closed 3-4pm. These capacity restrictions and sessions will be in place May 29th — June 1st.
Starting June 2nd, per CDC guidelines, the pool will operate at regular capacity and masks will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals.
2.) No new COVID-19 cases
Athens County reported no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 59 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 31 active cases in Athens County. One COVID-related hospitalization was also reported for Athens County today.
3.) Vax-a-million drawing
Were you a lucky winner? The Ohio Vax-a-Million campaign had its first of five drawings for $1 million in lottery prizes on Wednesday evening.
