1.) Kentucky disaster relief
The VFW Post 7174 in The Plains is collecting items to take to Kentucky to support disaster relief after the tornado outbreak this weekend, in partnership with the volunteer fire departments in Chauncey and The Plains.
Examples of items needed included bottled water, gallon water, first aid items, diapers, gloves, trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes and sanitizing wipes, according to a post on the club’s Facebook page.
You can drop items off at the club during business hours, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
2.) Jolly jamboree
Athens County Cares will host a free evening of festive sight seeing at the Athens County Fairgrounds this Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Guests can visit the ‘jolly jamboree’ from the comfort of their own cars, with a driving route throughout the fairgrounds taking guests on a family holiday experience. The fairgrounds will be decorated by local individuals and businesses.
Each car will get a goodie bag when they exit the event.
This jamboree is a rain or shine event, although if there is a level two or level three snow emergency, the event will be moved to Dec. 16.
3.) This day in history
On Dec. 14, 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen became the first human known to reach the South Pole.
Located on Antarctica, the geographic South Pole lies at the southernmost point on the Earth’s rotational axis, meaning the pole receives exactly six months of daylight and six months of darkness each year. The pole is now the site of a U.S. station and landing strip.
