1.) BobcaThon accepting donations
BobcaThon, a charitable dance marathon hosted by Ohio University, is still accepting donations for the event. All funds raised will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/bobcathon21-22.
2.) Best of Athens nominations begin
Nominations for the 33rd Best of Athens Awards is now live on The Athens News website. In order for votes to count, nominations must be made in at least ten categories with one nomination per category.
The nomination form will be available until Friday, March 4 and voting for the top five in each category begins March 23.
3.) Black Panther Part co-founder Huey P. Newton born
Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, was born on Feb. 17, 1942 in Monroe, Louisiana and later grew up in Oakland,California. The BPP was founded in 1966 by Newton and Bobby Seale and published their Ten-Point Program, advocating for better housing, education and employment for Black Americans. He was shot and killed in Oakland in 1989.
