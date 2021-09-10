1.) The attacks
At the World Trade Center (WTC) site in Lower Manhattan, 2,753 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were intentionally crashed into the North and South Towers, or as a result of the crashes.
Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the Towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.
The victims ranged in age from two to 85 years. Approximately 75-80% of the victims were men.
2.) The Victim's Fund
The original fund operated from December 2001 to June 2004.
The initial Victim Compensation Fund received 7,408 applications for both death claims and personal injury claims. The fund made awards in 5,560 of those cases. The reopened and expanded fund has operated since January 2, 2011.
Families who agreed to get compensation from the federal fund agreed not to sue the airlines.
3.) Homeland Security
The Department of Homeland Security was created in response to September 11.
It merged 22 governmental agencies into one, including the Customs Service, the Immigration and Naturalization Service, the US Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Through the Container Security Initiative, over 80% of imported maritime containerized cargo is prescreened before entering the US.
The U.S. also entered Iraq and Afghanistan, beginning America's longest and costliest war.
