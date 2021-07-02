1.) July 2, the real Independence Day?
Some historians argue July 2, 1776 might be considered the actual founding of our nation. On that day, not July 4, the Continental Congress ratified independence from Great Britain, according to the U.S. Constitution Center. The foundational document was signed officially July 4, 1776.
2.) Drunk driving statistics
On July 4th, America celebrates the birth of our nation. Around the holiday, sadly, we often see an increase in impaired driving crashes. From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,339 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period — 38% of the drivers killed were drunk, according to the National Highway Traffic Association.
If you choose to drink this weekend, please for your safety, and others, designate a driver.
3.) Fireworks in Athens County
Athens will be holding its show on July 3 at the end of E. State beginning at 10 p.m. Thunder in the Valley, a July 4 show put on in Nelsonville, will also be beginning Independence day at 10 p.m.
