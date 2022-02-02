1.) Another COVID death
Athens County recorded its 112th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, the county was also reporting 2,119 known, active cases of COVID-19.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Appointments may be scheduled online at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Saturday kids program
The Athens Community Center recently announced a new drop-in program for children ages two to seven that will take place every Saturday, Feb. 5 to March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m in Room A at the community center.
The community center will have games, toys, and more available for children to engage in self-guided play. The program provides an opportunity for children to work on their social and physical development as well as a great way for kids to get energy out during the winter months when it may be too cold to go outside.
Parents and guardians must be present with children during the program.
The program costs $5 per child, per visit.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 3, 1870, the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States was ratified to provide voting rights regardless of race. Along with the Fourteenth Amendment, this was intended to guarantee civil rights for former slaves.
