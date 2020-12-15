1. COVID-19 Testing. The City of Nelsonville is hosting a free pop-up COVID-19 community testing event in partnership with Athens City/ County Health Department and the State of Ohio on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nelsonville/ York High School, 1 Buckeye Drive in Nelsonville.
2. Santa Parade. The Nelsonville Division of Fire will be hosting a socially distance Santa Parade in Nelsonville on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. Santa and the Fire Pup will be escorted through town, hitting most of the city streets. The route is posted on the Nelsonville Division of Fire’s Facebook page.
3. 10 days. There is officially only 10 days until Christmas. Time is ticking and the holiday is nearly here!
