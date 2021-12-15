1.) 99 COVID deaths
Athens County recorded its 99th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Vaccinations remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Appointments for initial vaccinations as well as booster shots may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Toys for Nelsonville
The Nelsonville Division of Fire is hosting a toy giveaway today and tomorrow, Dec. 16 and 17, at the Nelsonville firehouse from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
The giveaway is open to all children who live in the Nelsonville-York City School District.
Each child is able to pick out one toy, and all families need to do to participate is visit the fire station during the event. Children must be accompanied by adults, and both children and adults are required to wear face masks to enter the firehouse. Adults must also bring a photo ID to verify that they live in the school district.
Santa will be on site to take photos with the kids.
3.) Tree ID
The naturalist at Burr Oak State Park will host a one-mile hike on Saturday to identify common forest trees by their bark patterns.
Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and meet at the nature center. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
