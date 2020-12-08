ODNR deer photo

1. Deer hunting season. Deer-gun season finished on Sunday, Dec. 6, however there will be a bonus weekend on Dec. 19-20. 

2. Blood drives. The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives this week on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square Nelsonville from noon to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave. Athens, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Trimble High School, One Tomcat Dr., Glouster, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3. This day in history. Dec. 8, 1941. President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his famous "a date which will live in infamy" speech regarding the bombing of Pearl Harbor.


