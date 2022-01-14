1.) COVID numbers
Athens County recorded 514 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 14. The record-shattering case number is partially the result of the state moving through a backlog of cases, which will inflate newly reported cases for the next few days.
The processing lag is due to the unprecedented number of cases in the state.
Athens County also recorded one new hospitalization and one new death from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s death total to 106.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19 and may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Snow storm
A winter storm is forecast Sunday through Monday morning, with total accumulations of four to six inches possible.
Expect potentially hazardous travel conditions, and consult the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for the most up-to-date information regarding winter weather advisories.
3.) MLK Day
Martin Luther King Junior Day is this Monday, Jan. 17, celebrating the influential civil rights leader and activist who fought against Jim Crow segregation and sought justice for marginalized people.
King came to national prominence due to his role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. Two years later, he formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957, which coordinated and supported nonviolent direct action as a strategy to fight segregation. King also led the March on Washington in 1963, where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
The movement King helped lead secured the passage of the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act, which respectively prohibited discrimination in public accommodations, facilities and employment and helped prevent African Americans from being denied the right to vote.
King continued to work toward justice and was organizing the Poor People’s Campaign, focused on economic justice, prior to his assassination in 1968.
