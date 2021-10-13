1.) Early voting open
Early in-person voting is now open for the Nov. 2 election.
Research your candidates and create a sample ballot at VOTE411.org, and find your Early Voting Center at bit.ly/2021OhioEarlyVoting.
Early voting locations are open Monday to Friday through Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2.) Candy sushi program
The Nelsonville Public Library will host a “Candy Sushi” program on Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Teens, families, kids and college students are welcome to participate and get creative by turning Halloween candy into sushi rolls.
Instructions and candy are included, and the program will run while supplies last.
3.) Rocky Horror returns to the Union
It’s almost time to do the time warp again! Lost Flamingo Theatre Company will host its annual production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Union on Oct. 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. each day.
The cost is $8 per person and an additional cover charge of $2 for those under 21.
