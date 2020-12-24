Snow way
 

The back roads of Athens County become a little more scenic after a snow. The twists and turns and big trees of Sand Ridge Road near Chauncey add to the picturesque scene.

 
 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 2,885 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 524 known active cases and 2,355 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on Dec. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., there are now 644,822 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 8,361 deaths.

2. Last minute holiday shopping. Local stores in Athens offer some of the best tchotchkes and trinkets, as well as some larger items. Swing by athenschamber.com/holidays for a look at some of the holiday events and store hours that support local businesses and the community.

3. Merry Christmas! From those of us at the Athens Messenger, we wish everyone in the county the Merriest of Christmases, and a Happy New Year. We cannot wait to continue serving you with local news in the upcoming year.


