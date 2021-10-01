1.) Census Recount Community Dinner
The City of Nelsonville is holding a free “Census Recount Community Dinner” Monday, Oct. 4 at Nelson Commons Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Nelsonville residents are invited and encouraged to attend.
The Nelsonville Rotary Club and the Nelsonville Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a full meal prepared for participants. A special sponsor will be Texas Roadhouse, providing their savory dinner rolls and peanuts.
Nelsonville is conducting a census recount in the hopes of retaining city status, which is relevant to grant funding. The success of the census recount effort depends on the community mobilizing around the issue.
At the community dinner, learn why the recount is important to Nelsonville, how it will affect Nelsonville residents and how you can help with the census recount process.
2.) Vax to the big screen
As of Oct. 1, the Athena Cinema is operating under a vaccine mandate. The mandate requires proof of full vaccination status, or proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours. Exceptions will be made for children 12 and under. Masks are required for all patrons, regardless of age.
These measures are subject to change and adjustments. The Athena Cinema is committed to offering staff and patrons the safest experience possible and continuing to provide film programming during this time.
3.) Voter registration deadline Oct. 4
Ohio’s voter registration deadline for participation in the November election is Monday, Oct. 4.
You may register to vote online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/, by mail (with forms and instructions available online) or in person at the Athens County Board of Elections office and other select locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.