1.) COVID tests by mail
All residential households in the U.S. can now order one set of free at-home tests from USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits.
There is a limit of one order per residential address. One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Orders will ship for free starting in late January.
2.) COVID tests in Nelsonville
A free COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in Nelsonville on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 601 Chestnut Street.
No appointments are required. Both rapid and PCR tests available. The tests are 100% covered by insurance, and are free if you are uninsured.
You must have a valid ID, and if you have insurance you will need your policy number.
3.) This day in history
On Jan. 20, 1793, Louis XVI was executed by guillotine in the midst of the French Revolution. Louis XVI was the last Bourbon king of France.
