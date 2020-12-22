1. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 2,841 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 574 known active cases and 2,261 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m., there are now 629,354 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 8,122 deaths.
2. Winter Solstice. Yesterday was the Winter Solstice, making it officially winter. Bundle up and brace for the cold, winter is here.
3. The Farmers to Families Food Box Program. A drive-thru grocery distribution will be held on Dec. 26 from 1-4 p.m. The event is being held at the Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 West Union Ave in Athens and is done in partnership with The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition. No I.D is required and everyone is welcome.
