1. Internet and phone system outage at the Health Department. The Athens City-County Health Department announced that it is temporarily offline. The outage is expected to last until mid-day Wednesday or Thursday. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine for the clinic at Heritage Hall on Friday, March 5, people 65 years of age and older can call 740-592-0899 Tuesday-Thursday of this week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,637 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (6 new cases) and 33 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 347 known active cases and 4,261 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 968,874 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 17,346 deaths.
3. Read Across America Day. March 2 is Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss' Birthday. The day is celebrated by families and schools throughout the country with read-ins. If you have young ones in your family, it is a great opportunity to read with them and foster a love of literature.
