1. Parade in Place. Passion Works Studio will be hosting a Parade in Place on Sunday, May 23, from 1-3 p.m. at the Zenner House, 30 Utah Place, Athens. The Parade will be a drive-thru event and feature the famous Passion Works puppets, as well as bubble art and cookies.
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,208 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (no new cases all week!) and 59 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 35 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,095,746 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,709 COVID-related deaths.
3. First Vax-A-Million deadline. The first deadline for the Vax-A-Million program is Sunday. Ohioans aged 18 and older can register for a weekly drawing to win a prize of up to $1 million. Ohioans 17 and under who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can enter a drawing for a full, four-year scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. Register for the drawings through ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.
