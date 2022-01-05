1.) Snowfall
It might finally be time to dust off your snow boots and sleds!
The first major snowfall of the season is expected today, Jan. 6. In Athens County, one to three inches of accumulation is forecast.
In the event of any snow emergency classifications for the county, updates will be posted on the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
2.) GED prep classes
Ohio University offers free in person classes for people studying for the GED, with an option for parents to bring children for simultaneous story time and reading practice.
The classes are offered every Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ohio University, with a link to register on the OHIO Career Ready Campus Facebook page.
3.) Winter botany
The naturalist at Burr Oak State Park will host a winter botany hike this Saturday, Jan. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Meeting at the nature center, the hike will be one mile. The event will take a look at seeds, berries, vines and other remnants from summer’s growth.
