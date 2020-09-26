1. Voters Guide. The League of Women Voters of Athens County puts out a Voters Guide ever election season. The guide is inside today's edition, you don't want to miss it. Inside you'll find candidate questionnaires and ballot issues.
2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, there are now 669 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Currently, there are 130 known active cases and 537 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide there 148,894 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 4,734 deaths.
3. This day in history. We are in election season, so debates are on everyone's mind. But did you know, that on Sept. 26, 1960, the first televised Presidential Debate took place between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon.
