1.) New Marshfield antique tractor show
There will be an antique tractor and farm machinery show at the New Marshfield Park, Saturday, July 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Burgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase.
2.) Passion Works collage night Wednesday
Passion Works will be holding a Wednesday event to make collages. They have magazines, paper, fabric, pens, paint, stuff, scraps. Are you part of a group, club, want to get together with some friends? Passion works encourages you and your friends to attend 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
3.) Thunder in the Valley a success!
Nelsonville and Hocking College were lit up Sunday with fireworks in honor of our nation's founding. Hundreds gathered on the Hocking College campus for an evening of cornhole, family, country, and of course, fireworks. Thunder in the Valley thanked those who attended and looks forward to the 26th annual event next year.
