1.) Athens Area Stand Down
This years Athens Area Stand Down will be held The Athens County Fairground on Oct. 1. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a veterans-only event held from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend following that time.
The event is intended to provide support for the homeless as well as at-risk veterans in advance of winter. Personal hygiene supplies, boots, coats and a free lunch provided by Kroger and Subway.
2.) Athens City Council voters forum
The League of Women Voters of Athens County is accepting questions for the Athens City Council At Large virtual candidate forum. Please submit your questions to AthensAsks@gmail.com. All questions must be submitted prior to the forum and be answerable by all candidates. The virtual forum will occur on September 21 at 7:00 p.m., streamed live on Facebook, Athens City website and The Government Channel on cable. Questions must be received by September 19 at 7 p.m.
3.) On this day in history
American lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court (1993–2020), died at age 87, on Sept. 19, 2020.
