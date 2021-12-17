1.) Ugly Christmas sweater party
An ugly Christmas sweater party and contest will be held tonight, Dec. 18, by VFW Post 7174 in The Plains. The VFW invites attendees to “break out those ugly sweaters,” drink, eat and “be ugly.”
The event will take place from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the VFW on 12 Pine Street in The Plains and will feature karaoke and dancing. Prizes will be awarded to the top three ugly sweaters.
2.) Holiday concert
The holiday concert this Sunday, Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ohio University School of Music will feature a newly-formed community jazz ensemble, the Athens Community Jazz Ensemble.
The free concert will feature big band jazz and some small group arrangements by pianist Michael Tobar, with a couple of special guests dropping by to jam.
The event will take place at OU’s Glidden Hall on Union Street in Athens, in Room 101.
3.) This day in history
On Dec. 18, 1865, the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution officially entered into force, abolishing slavery in the United States.
