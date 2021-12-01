1.) COVID boosters
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for everyone ages 18 and older. These changes came after the discovery of the omicron variant, first discovered in the U.S. early this week.
Those who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are advised to get boosters at least six months after completing the primary COVID-19 vaccination series, while those who received the Johnson & Johnson shot should wait at least two months.
Booster appointments are available at many locations throughout the county and can be made at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
2.) Turkey season stats
Wild turkey hunting season concluded Nov. 28, with Ohio hunters checking 694 wild turkeys in the 2021 season according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Athens County had a below average performance this year, checking only 9 turkeys compared to the previous three-year average of 18.
Highland and Trumbull tied for the most wild turkeys taken in the 2021 season at 29 turkeys each.
3.) New radio station
A new radio station, The Summit, launched in Athens at 90.1 FM.
The Summit is based at WAPS-FM in Akron-Canton, and runs an all-music format, featuring popular artists like U2 and Nirvana as well as many local and independent Ohio artists.
The Summit is a public radio broadcaster supported by listeners.
