1.) Free tree giveaway
Celebrate Earth Day, April 22, by planting a tree! Free saplings grown from OU College Green oak trees available tomorrow late morning/early afternoon. On campus: Howard Park, Walter Fieldhouse. In Athens: The Farmacy, Village Bakery, Athens Public Library, Athens Armory, West Elementary. The Plains: The Plains Public Library.
2.) COVID-19 Update
In Athens County, 5,092 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (22 new cases) and 56 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 152 active cases in Athens County. In Ohio, there are now 1,058,033 total COVID-19 cases, and 19,033 COVID-related deaths.
3.) Honey for the Heart/Passion Works puppet, costume and parade art sale
The Big Honey for the Heart/Passion Works puppet, costume and parade art sale is happening Saturday April 24th at The Athens Masonic Temple at 12 W. Carpenter St., next to the Athens Armory. The rain date is Sunday, April 24.
