1.) It’s Election Day
It’s Election Day! Visit www.Vote411.org to find your polling place, or for information on candidates and ballot issues from the League of Women Voters of Athens County.
Search your address to get personalized information on candidates and issues.
Hard copies of the League’s voter guide are also available at local libraries.
The League of Women Voters of Athens County also has candidate event videos available on its website and Facebook page for the following races: Alexander School Board, Athens City Council At Large, Dover Township Trustees, Glouster Village Council, Nelsonville City Council, Nelsonville-York School Board, Troy Township Trustees, and York Township Trustees.
2.) Vaccines for five to 11 year-olds
The Advisory Council on Immunization Practices is expected to meet this week to finalize approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11. Once ACIP grants final approval, the Athens City-County Health Department will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for ages five to 11.
For more information and updates, follow the Athens City-County Health Department’s social media and website, athenspublichealth.org.
3.) Halloween movie night
The City of Athens is hosting a Halloween movie night this Friday, Nov. 5 — a screening of The Addams Family (2019).
The event is free and open to the public and will take place in the field behind the Athens Community Center. The event begins at 6 p.m. with music from DJ Rockin Reggie and the movie will start at 7 p.m.
Attendees are invited to bring a blanket and come in costume.
