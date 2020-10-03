1. Route 56 bridgework. A long-awaited opening of the Route 56 bridge near Morrison-Gordon Elementary School is edging closer. The roadway is now restricted, not closed, with a 12-foot width restriction. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the roadway will fully reopen on Oct. 17.
2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, there are now 793 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Currently, there are 160 known active cases and 631 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide there are 156,809 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 4,905 deaths.
3. Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the last day to register to vote in Ohio is Monday, Oct. 5. Check your registration on olvr.ohiosos.gov, and visit the Board of Elections office Tuesday to cast an early ballot between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Early voting will continue through Nov. 2, with weekend hours beginning Oct. 24.
