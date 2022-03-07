1.) Dance party
This Friday, March 11, a dance party with hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s will take place at Stuart’s Opera House from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m, with music by DJ B-Funk.
Entry is donation-based, with a suggested donation of $15. All proceeds will support the Athens Antiracist Book Club.
2.) New kiosk
Jacob McCoy of Boy Scout Troop 72 Glouster, Ohio built a new kiosk for Burr Oak State Park near the main campground’s shower house, according to the troop’s Facebook page.
The kiosk was built for McCoy’s Eagle Scout project. Funding was provided by Burr Oak State Park and Burr Oak Alive.
3.) Happy International Women’s Day!
Each year, March 8 is celebrated around the world as International Women’s Day, a day to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.
It began in New York City on March 8, 1857, when female textile workers marched in protest of unfair working conditions and unequal rights for women.
The day was first declared by presidential proclamation in 1980 by then-President Jimmy Carter. Congress followed with their own declaration the next year creating a national celebration.
Celebrate the women in your life today or be a patron of a woman-owned business.
