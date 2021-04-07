1. Athens County Public Libraries. The Athens County Public Libraries have re-opened its buildings to the public. Curbside service will remain available for anyone who would like to use it. Masks must be worn for visitors over the age of 10. Social distancing will be observed inside the libraries.
2. COVID-19 update. There are now 1,030,864 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,741 COVID-related deaths. In Athens County, 4,896 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (nine new cases) and 54 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 143 active cases in Athens County.
3. Vaccine clinic. The Athens City-County Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic for Ohio University students on Monday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.