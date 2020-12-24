1. COVID-19 in Athens. Athens County continues to report further cases of COVID-19, and has still listed six deaths as attributed to the virus. Due to the holiday, we are unable to print the most current numbers of ill or recovered within the community.
2. Heads up: This upcoming week, The Messenger will begin our annual look back on the most important stories from this past year. What were some of your biggest stories this year? Let us know — info@athensmessenger.com
3. A safe, quiet holiday weekend: A big shout out to all first responders, health care workers and other essential workers who will not be spending the holiday with family, but instead spending it at work. We are thankful for your work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.