Gingerbread

This tiny home (displayed during the 2019 holidays in iHop on East State Street) looks good enough to spend the holidays in ... or maybe just eat.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

1. COVID-19 in Athens. Athens County continues to report further cases of COVID-19, and has still listed six deaths as attributed to the virus. Due to the holiday, we are unable to print the most current numbers of ill or recovered within the community.

2. Heads up: This upcoming week, The Messenger will begin our annual look back on the most important stories from this past year. What were some of your biggest stories this year? Let us know — info@athensmessenger.com

3. A safe, quiet holiday weekend: A big shout out to all first responders, health care workers and other essential workers who will not be spending the holiday with family, but instead spending it at work. We are thankful for your work.


Recommended for you

Load comments