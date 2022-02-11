1.) Four new COVID deaths
Athens County reported four new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, Feb. 11. Three were people in their 60s, and one was in their 80s or older.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19, and may be scheduled online at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Bengals fish
The library in The Plains welcomed two new black and orange fish in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals. The fish are named Ja’Marr and Joey, after Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and hometown hero Joe Burrow.
Stop by The Plains library to meet them!
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 12, 1909 the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was created to work toward the abolition of segregation and legalized discrimination, oppose racism and fight for the constitutional rights of African Americans.
The group has played a prominent role in the United States since its founding, pressuring President Woodrow Wilson to condemn lynching in 1918, contributing to the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 and publicizing opposition to apartheid in South Africa.
The NAACP remains active throughout the United States today.
