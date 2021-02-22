1. Fire safety. Did you know that older people are more likely to die in a fire than any other age group? Learn about fire safety for the older generation on A3.
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,550 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (14 new cases) and 30 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 436 known active cases and 4,084 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 955,378 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 16,874 deaths.
3. Did you know? That on Feb. 23, 1905, the Rotary Club International was formed by four men in Chicago. The humanitarian club remains popular to the day, including in Athens County.
(0) comments
