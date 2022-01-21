1.) COVID numbers
Athens County reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total COVID deaths to 107.
The county also reported an additional 179 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of known, active cases in the county to over 3,200.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19, with options to schedule available on https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Tunnels to Towers
Discounted registration is available for a limited time for Tunnel to Towers, a 5k run and walk to that will take place on May 1, 2022 in Nelsonville.
The event will host honor and support first responders and military service members.
Those who register before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 may use the coupon code ‘FIRSTRESPONDER’ for a 50% off registration discount.
3.) This day in history
On Jan. 22 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Roe v. Wade. The momentous ruling found that a Texas statute criminalizing abortion in most instances violated the constitutional right to privacy for women.
