Athens City-County Health Department

The Athens City-County Health Department. File art.

 File art

1. Friday closure. The Athens City-County Health Department will be closed on Friday to the public, Feb. 5 as all staff will be involved in a large vaccination clinic event that day. If you need a birth certificate, please use the drop box outside the door at the health department. 

2. Free shower and food. Sojourners is offering a free hot shower and a bag of groceries from its pantry every Friday to anyone who needs the service from 2-4 p.m. Soap, shampoo and towels are provided. Contact comcorpsresiliency@gmail.com for more information. The Sojo Resiliency Center is located at 5 N. Shafer Street behind Tavolino. 

3. Facebook's birthday. The social media company that revolutionized how we interact with the world was launched on Feb. 4, 2004. Though it certainly has its drawbacks, Facebook allows us to stay connected and up-to-date with the world. If you haven't yet, be sure to like The Athens Messenger on Facebook for all of the latest updates in Athens County. 


