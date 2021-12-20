1.) COVID at the holidays
With COVID cases on the rise in Ohio, the Athens-City County Health Department shared a few recommendations as residents prepare to celebrate the holidays including: get vaccinated and boosted; get tested as close to gatherings as possible; wear a mask indoors; and social distance.
The health department further asks residents to consider at-risk loved ones when making plans.
Vaccines may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Rapid, take-home COVID tests are available for free at Athens County Public Libraries, with a widget available on the ACPL website showing which libraries have tests in stock.
2.) Kids cozy crafternoon
The Athens Public Library invites school-aged children to make crafts and last minute gifts this Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The library will have all supplies and snacks.
3.) Queer/trans board game group
A board game group designed for queer and trans youth and allies will launch Dec. 22 at the Sojourner’s Resiliency Center on 5 Shafer Street in Athens, beginning at 3 p.m.
The event is open to people ages 13-21, with two to three queer, trans adults onsite at every meetup to teach games. The group will meet every other Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The resiliency center hosts a large collection of modern board games, with attendees invited to bring their own board games as well. The launch party will feature food and games.
Masks are required.
