Leaf

1. It's officially fall! The first day of fall was Sept. 22. It's time to break out the chunky sweaters and pumpkin decorations. Go on a hike and then watch something spooky. Make the best of the season before it gets too cold. Fall ends on Dec. 20. 

2. There is still time to register. Voter register ends on Oct. 5. Don't forget to register if you haven't already. There are plenty of options for voting. Visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/ for more information about registering and the upcoming election. 

3. September is National Preparedness Month. Take the last few days of the month and make a plan for emergencies and disasters. Simple things like stocking bottles of water and checking your fire extinguisher are a good place to start. Share the plans with your friends and families so that you can be ready for anything. 

