1.) Bookmobile coming to Stewart on Tuesday
The Athens County Public Library Bookmobile will be coming to 8225 State Rt. 329 in Stewart from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Bookmobile will be distributing free fresh produce, and of course, library services offered through the mobile little library.
2.) Heritage Health fair at Parade of the Hills on Wednesday
The Athens City-County Health Department will be working in tandem with the OhioHealth Mobile Vaccination Clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines as part of the OhioHealth Heritage Health Fair. You can find them on the grounds of the Nelsonville Public Library from 2-5 p.m. this Wednesday, August 18.
3.) Afghanistan falls to Taliban
Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on Sunday after the insurgent group surrounded Kabul, and the president of the U.S.-backed government fled the country. The evacuation, expected to carry through this week, spells an end for America's longest war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.