1.) Updated booster guidelines
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week updated guidelines for booster shots to protect from COVID-19, for those who have already completed their primary vaccination series.
The CDC now recommends that adolescents age 12 to 17 years old should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.
The updated recommendation follows another change in the booster guidelines this week, which shortened the interval from six months to five months for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.
The recommended booster interval for people who received the J&J vaccine (two months) or the Moderna vaccine (six months) was not changed.
Boosters and initial vaccinations may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Dungeons and Dragons
The Plains Public Library will host a Dungeons and Dragons group beginning this Monday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
The group will meet on subsequent Mondays for this popular fantasy, tabletop role-playing game. Everyone is welcome, regardless of level of experience. Character sheets and playing pieces are available in advance by calling or visiting the library.
This Monday will be the day to create your campaign character and get to know your Dungeon Master.
3.) This day in history
On Jan. 8, 1790, U.S. President George Washington delivered the first State of the Union to Congress. The event became an annual address.
