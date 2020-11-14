1. COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health, at 2 p.m., on Nov. 13, there are now 1,596 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four total deaths. Currently, there are 309 known active cases and 1,283 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are 282,528 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 5,700 deaths.
2. World Diabetes Day. Nov. 14 is observed as World Diabetes Day internationally. The day was launched in 1991 by the World Health Organization in response to the rapid rise of diabetes around the world.
3. Boil order canceled. The City of Nelsonville Water Department has canceled the boil order for The Village of Buchtel, Burr Oak Boulevard from US 33 overpass to Buchtel, Woodlane Drive, Sylvania Avenue, Bessemer Road, Carbon Hill Buchtel Road from Bessemer Road to Sandy Lane, and Sandy Lane.
