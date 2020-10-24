1. Free food distribution. Due to the overwhelming response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families free drive-through grocery distribution held Oct. 17 in Athens, the Oct. 24 and 31 distributions are being expanded to include twice the amount of food available as well as baby food. The food distributions are being held in partnership with The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition and provide free 35-pound boxes of farm fresh food, including meat, dairy and produce delivered by Premier Produce One. The distributions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. (or until supplies run out) on Oct. 24 and 31 at Outreach & Crisis Centers, Inc., The Carlson Center, 319 W. Union St., in Athens.
2. COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health as of 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, in Athens County, there are 1,235 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Currently, there are 271 known active cases and 962 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
3. Richland Avenue Pedestrian Passageway. After months of construction work the Richland Avenue Pedestrian Passageway has officially been completed, with the exception of permanent street markings, which will occur this Monday, weather permitting. The project has been in process since plans began in 2015. The passageway is between West Green Drive and Bobcat Lane.
