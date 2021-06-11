1.) Thunder in the Valley announced
The annual Nelsonville Thunder in the Valley fireworks show will be happening again this year. It will be on Independence Day (July 4). It will begin around 10 p.m. at the Hocking College campus.
2.) Athens reports no new cases, hospitalizations
As a continuation of recent decline, The Athens Messenger is proud to announce Athens County has yet again reported no new cases on Friday, nor any hospitalizations for the coronavirus. Ohio only reported 347 cases Friday, but 70 deaths.
3.) Our editor is leaving
Our editor, Kaitlin Thorne, will be leaving The Athens Messenger starting today, Friday. We are sorry to see her go, but she will still be around the county, as she takes on a new job at WOUB public media and Ohio Valley Resource. Congratulate Kaitlin, and our new editor, Alex Hulvalchick!
