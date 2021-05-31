1.) Athens County reports single case for Memorial Day weekend
According to the Ohio Health Department dashboard, Athens only reported a single case of coronavirus over the weekend. A case was reported Saturday. To date, there have been 5,220 cases of coronavirus and 209 hospitalizations.
2.) Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross is hosting a series of Blood Drives this week at two locations. The drives require 10 donors. Those who donate blood will be given a free shirt.
Locations are:
- June 1 — Athens Red Cross
- June 2 — Sojourners Athens
- June 3 — Athens Red Cross
3.) Concert Under the Elm series returns
The outdoor concert event Concert Under the Elms resumes June 9 and continues June 16, 23 and 30, all at 7 p.m. Bring a chair and/or blanket and enjoy music from the Athens Communiversity Band for free.
