1.) Athens County reports single case for Memorial Day weekend

According to the Ohio Health Department dashboard, Athens only reported a single case of coronavirus over the weekend. A case was reported Saturday. To date, there have been 5,220 cases of coronavirus and 209 hospitalizations.

2.) Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is hosting a series of Blood Drives this week at two locations. The drives require 10 donors. Those who donate blood will be given a free shirt.

Locations are:

  • June 1 — Athens Red Cross
  • June 2 — Sojourners Athens
  • June 3 — Athens Red Cross

3.) Concert Under the Elm series returns

The outdoor concert event Concert Under the Elms resumes June 9 and continues June 16, 23 and 30, all at 7 p.m. Bring a chair and/or blanket and enjoy music from the Athens Communiversity Band for free.

