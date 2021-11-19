1.) COVID boosters
On Friday, the F.D.A. paved the way for an expansion in booster shot eligibility for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
This is expected to make boosters of the vaccines available to all adults over 18 as soon as this weekend.
The new recommendations are expected to allow anyone 18 or older to receive either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose, regardless of which vaccine they received first — while advising anyone over 50 that they should get a third shot.
To schedule a vaccine or booster, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Thankfulness hike
Burr Oak State Park will host a two-mile ‘thankfulness’ hike today, Saturday, Nov. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will convene at the nature center and guests are invited to leave their phones behind to better appreciate nature.
3.) This day in history
On Nov. 20, 1820 the American whaling ship Essex was hit by a sperm whale, causing it to sink — and inspiring a critical scene in Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick.”
