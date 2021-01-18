1. COVID-19 update. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on Jan. 18, there are 831,066 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 10,281 deaths. In Athens County, 3,654 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 574 known active cases and 3,071 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
2. Inauguration Day 2021. The 46th President of the United States Joseph Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 20 on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol at noon. The in-person audience will be limited to members of Congress due to safety concerns. The ceremony will be aired on most of the major TV networks, including ABC, CBS and NBC. It is also available many places online.
3. National Hobby Month. Did you know that January is National Hobby Month? With the ongoing pandemic and the cold weather it is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby. The options are nearly endless, maybe you'll pick up reading, crafting, coin collecting or juggling, whatever it is, the time to start could be now!
