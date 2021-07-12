1.) Free food distribution Thursday
The Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) is hosting a food distribution on Thursday, July 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. They will have representatives from various community partners available, as well as optional COVID-19 vaccinations from the Athens City-County Health Department.
Pre-registration is required — please visit Freshtrak.com and enter your Athens County Zip code.
2.) DeWine signs solar and wind bill into law
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 52, sponsored by State Sens. Bill Reineke and Rob McColley, allows for additional local input and control over the location of certain renewable energy projects like wind and solar, and establishes decommissioning requirements for certain wind and solar facilities.
Critics have said the bill could give county commissioners complete control over whether some renewable energy sources come to a county or not.
3.) On this day: Alexander Hamilton dies from duel with Aaron Burr
On this day in 1804,
Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton dies after being shot in a pistol duel by Vice President Aaron Burr.
The duel was the culmination of a bitter rivalry that had developed between both men who had become high-profile politicians in postcolonial America. The event was recently repopularized in the American imagination after the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.